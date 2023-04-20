Resoundingly succesful ZITF 2023 on the cards

Nqobile Bhebhe, Business Online Reporter

CABINET has expressed optimism for a resoundingly successful 2023 edition of the premium trade exhibition showcase – the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair which kicks off in Bulawayo on 25 April.

The annual trade exhibition is held under the theme “Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness”.

Around 600 exhibitors have already registered, compared to last year’s figures of 471. Over 100 participants, including the European Union, have registered as first-time exhibitors.

Industry and Commerce Minister, Dr Sekai Nzenza yesterday presented before the Cabinet an update report on the exhibition’s state of preparedness.

Briefing the press during a post-Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said preparations are at an advanced stage.

“The nation is being advised that the 2023 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair will be held under the theme “Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“Preparations for the Fair have reached an advanced stage, with around 600 exhibitors already registered, compared to last year’s 471.

“As the Second Republic’s re-engagement and engagement policy continues to yield tremendous results in facilitating trade and investment, more than 100 participants have registered as first-time exhibitors, including the European Union.

“The foreign nations expected to exhibit include Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia, Angola, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Belarus, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, China, and the United States of America.”

She added, “The nation should therefore look forward to a resoundingly successful 2023 Edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.”

The official opening ceremony is scheduled for 28 April.