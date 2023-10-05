Respect the sanctity of life-Police

Michael Magoronga,[email protected]

POLICE in Midlands Province have raised concern over the increased cases of murder over petty issues and called upon the members of the public to respect the sanctity of life.

The police also called on community leaders including church, traditional and political elders to play their role in highlighting the need for dialogue in case of a misunderstanding.

This follows reports that two men died under Kwekwe District after being attacked over issues that could have been easily solved.

In the first incident, two Zhombe men have since been arrested for beating up a 19 year old to death for allegedly stealing their mobile phone.

Freeman Sibanda (19) reportedly succumbed to injuries a day after being assaulted all over the body by Learnmore Moyo and one Courage who accused him of stealing a mobile phone.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident occurred on 2 October in Mazoya Village under Chief Ntabeni.

“The two accused approached Sibanda at his residence accusing him of having stolen a cellphone. They then assaulted him all over the body using a stick, brick and booted feet. Sibanda passed away the following day from the injuries he sustained,” said Inspector Mahoko.

In another incident, which happened on 26 September 2023 at Mzira Business Centre in Redcliff, a 17 year old man died upon admission in hospital after being struck with a stone once in the head.

Thabo Ncube (17) died upon admission at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo after he was struck by Brain Gondo, also 17, following a misunderstanding.

“The two were at Muzira Business Centre when they had a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue. Gondo then struck the now deceased with a stone on the head and fell unconscious,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The now deceased was rushed to Kwekwe District Hospital and further referred to Mpilo Hospital.

His condition however deteriorated and he died on 3 October while admitted in hospital.

“May community leaders, church leaders and authorities in our society help in counselling their young ones on the importance of solving issues through dialogue,” said Inspector Mahoko.