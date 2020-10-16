Restricted funeral wake and burial for Oskido’s dad

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE family of the late Esaph Mdlongwa father to legendary music producer Oscar “Oskido” Mdlongwa has said only close family will be allowed to attend the funeral and burial of the late politician.

Mdlongwa who was the founding organising secretary of the MDC, died on Wednesday evening at Mater Dei Hospital due to Covid-19 related complications. He was 78 years old.

In a statement, the Mdlongwa family thanked friends, relatives and the public for their support.

However, according to the statement there will be no gathering due to the Covid-19 times experienced by the world.

“As the Mdlongwa Family we wish to thank you all very much for the support we are receiving during this very difficult time. As you all know, uBaba died from Covid-related complications and as such we wish to advise that there will be no gathering as is the norm.

“Only limited close family will be allowed to access the home for proceedings and subsequent burial,” read the statement without giving a date of the burial.

The Mdlongwa family asked for prayers in this difficult time that they are going through.

“Please keep us in your prayers in this time as we need all the strength, guidance and comfort as possible. It is not an easy time for us at all,” read the statement.

Perhaps a memorial will be held at a later stage to allow others to come pay their respects, read the statement.

“A memorial will be held at a later stage to be advised, hopefully by that time we’ll be able to gather and be in close proximity and allow others to pay respects to the family. We acknowledge as a family that he indeed was a great man who deserves an incredible send-off, but in the interest and safety of all, complying with Covid 19 regulations we have decided to take this route. We value your love and support and prayers,” read the statement.

The South Africa based Oskido broke the news to his fans on the microblogging site Twitter this morning along with pictures of him and his father.

“It’s with great sadness to let you know that I have lost my old man due to Covid-19, a great man who inspired me to understand the value of life. So long Mdala, rest well. I will see you again in the next lifetime. You’ve showed us a way & shone the light Akwehlanga lungehlang,” posted Oskido.

Politician and South Africa Minister of Transport Fikile Mabulula was among a whole host of celebrities to console Oskido saying: “Condolences My brother may your old man rest in eternal peace. Strength to you and family.”

Renowned DJ Black Coffee said: “Condolences Bhuda.”

And also, hip hop artiste Cassper Nyovest said: “Condolences grootman.”- Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi