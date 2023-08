Online Reporter

Below are the full-time results of Castle Lager Premier League fixtures played around the country today, fulltime:

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Highlanders

FC Platinum 1-2 Simba Bhora

Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Chicken Inn 0-1 Sheasham

Green Fuel 2-0 Yadah

Black Rhinos 1-2 Cranborne Bullets