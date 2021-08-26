Retailers appeal for extension of business hours

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) is appealing to the Government for lockdown trading hours extension as well as review of curfew period.

While the country remains on Level 4 lockdown, Cabinet yesterday approved the re-opening of schools next week while restaurants can now allow fully vaccinated customers to sit in for meals.

In a statement, CZR president Mr Denford Mutashu said his organisation commends the Government for extending the Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown restrictions but suggested some reviews.

“CZR is, therefore, kindly appealing for an extension of operating hours from the current 8AM to 3.30PM to between 7AM and 5PM while curfew hours moving from the current 6.30PM to 6AM to 10PM to 5.30AM.

“CZR strongly believes that this humble request will go a long way in alleviating the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on business as costs have been on an unrelenting upward trajectory,” he said.

@okazunga