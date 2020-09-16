Retailers applaud extension of business hours

The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

RETAILERS have welcomed the extension of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown business operating hours saying the move buttresses the gradual re-opening of the economy.

On Tuesday, Government announced the extension of business operating hours from any time between 6.30am to 6.30pm to balance the economy and respond to the Covid-19 threat.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) president, Mr Denford Mutashu, said his organisation notes with appreciation cautious efforts by the Government to reboot the economy.

“CZR applauds the Government on the extension of operating hours for businesses in line with the gradual relaxation of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions,” he said in an interview.

“The move implemented by the Government this week is in support of its plans to re-open the economy in a careful manner taking Covid-19 pandemic into consideration, which is still in our midst.”

The Government through the ad-hoc inter-ministerial taskforce on Covid-19, has indicated that the country was yet to emerge from the woods in the fight against the global health crisis.

