29 Aug, 2023 - 17:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Retailers congratulate ED Dr Denford Mutashu

The Chronicle

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

CONFEDERATION of Zimbabwe Retailers have congratulated President-Elect Dr ED Mnangagwa and the Ruling Party ZANU PF for clinching a resounding win in the just-ended harmonised general elections on  23-24th August 2023.

The confederation said the President Elect’s win is a firm foundation for the continuation of robust infrastructure development and economic growth.

“The victory symbolises the trust that the people of Zimbabwe have in President ED Mnangagwa’s astute leadership. This is an utmost win against neo-colonialism and imperialism,” said CZI president Mr Denford Mutashu in a statement.

“The business community endorses the outcome and promises to continue working with you in the coming exciting five years.”

@SikhulekelaniM1

