Retailers suffer, nightlife takes over shopping centres

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

OVER the past decade, Northend Shopping Centre in Bulawayo has undergone a dramatic metamorphosis, transforming from a quiet neighbourhood hub into a vibrant nightlife district. Mrs Nomalanga Msimanga, a long-time resident, has witnessed this evolution first-hand. Gone are the days of leisurely grocery shopping, salon visits, and quick errands for children. The shopping centre now pulsates with the energy of late-night revellers, its once tranquil atmosphere replaced by the sounds of music, laughter, shouts, curses and brawls.

The elderly woman, who has been a vendor at the Northend Shopping Centre for over 25 years, still finds it hard to believe that the place now hosts six bars and nightclubs, excluding a liquor section in a major retailer.

“This is a relatively small shopping centre, but the number of bars and nightclubs that have opened in the last few years is frightening. It’s acceptable if such a place accommodates one bar and a single nightclub, but six in total is just too much,” said Mrs Msimanga.

She believes the proliferation of nightclubs and bars in the area contributes to rising crime rates and the increase in alcohol and illegal substance abuse.

“I’m not one to judge, but the presence of so many bars and nightclubs attracts people from all over Bulawayo, who end up committing alcohol-fuelled crimes because they have no attachment to North End suburb, unlike our children and grandchildren who grew up here and are part of the community,” she said.

The emergence of bars and nightclubs in the city’s suburbs, both in western and eastern areas, is a cause for concern for Bulawayo residents, who continuously witness the closure of other businesses, replaced by entertainment and leisure joints.

In recent days, the Chronicle conducted a survey in various suburbs of the city to assess the number of leisure joints sprouting around the City of Kings. The results are astounding. While the North End Shopping Centre has six bars and nightclubs, a few kilometres to the east in Queens Park suburb lies another haven for drinking spots.

For a small shopping centre that primarily serves residents of Queens Park East suburb and parts of Kingsdale, the area has three nightclubs that close their doors at 10PM or sometimes beyond the legally accepted closing times. In comparison, the shopping centre has four grocery shops and a butchery where a tshisanyama also operates.

“A lot of illegal gold panning takes place in Queens Park and Mahatshula suburbs, so those guys (gold panners) have a lot of money to spend, and they come here to drink. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a Monday or Saturday, as long as they have money, they spend it,” said a vendor who declined to be named.

He attributed the survival of the three nightclubs in one area to the free flow of cash by the gold panners and the booming commercial sex work business, which involves a lot of money changing hands.

Across town in Cowdray Park, the most populated suburb in the City of Kings, at the biggest terminus in the area, one can choose from numerous bars and nightclubs to get a cold beer or dance the night away.

“It’s worrying when alcohol is easily accessible, sometimes to minors, as some bar owners are not strict about young people patronising their businesses. A lot of crime takes place here, and we appeal to the police to do more patrols, especially at night,” said Hazvinei Mutoro, who sells airtime at the terminus.

In Emakhandeni, residents are concerned that the emergence of bars, which close late into the night, is contributing to moral decay among the youth. A bar and a nightclub operate in one section of the suburb.

At what is now known as the citadel of leisure and entertainment in Bulawayo, Chigumira Business Centre in Luveve arguably has the highest number of bars and nightclubs in the city. In addition to the numerous leisure centres in the area, individuals also sell alcohol from their cars.

Tshabalala suburb also boasts a vibrant nightlife, courtesy of several bars and nightclubs that have sprouted across the suburb.

Bulawayo United Residents Association (Bura) chairperson Mr Winos Dube said that while the city welcomes all forms of businesses for employment creation and boosting the local economy, the number of bars and nightclubs mushrooming in Bulawayo is worrying.

“Bulawayo needs the business, but not at the rate at which every available space is being turned into a bar or nightclub. We need our businesspeople and investors to put their money into other sectors of the economy so that the youth can get employment and stay out of the streets,” said Dube.

Last year, the Liquor Licensing Board (LLB) embarked on a crackdown on non-compliant night spots and bottle stores to address the rise of illegal drinking outlets, many of which are associated with criminal activities and poor hygiene. The LLB’s initiative aimed to curb unauthorised drinking spots and enhance public safety. It involved comprehensive physical inspections to ensure compliance with operational, health, and safety standards.

The law stipulates that night spots must be soundproofed, air-conditioned, hygienic, and free from police fines to be licensed. Bar counter-tops and shelves should have smooth, invulnerable surfaces, firefighting appliances, and fire escape facilities with visible notices. In a shocking development, it was revealed last year that there are only 12 licensed nightclubs in Bulawayo, and many establishments are operating illegally as nightclubs, violating both Government regulations and council by-laws.