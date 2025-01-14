Retired actress, 95, who appeared in The Ten Commandments and Blues Brothers killed in Los Angeles…

An elderly retired actress has been found dead in her Los Angeles home after it was burned to the ground amid the raging wildfires.

Dalyce Curry, 95, died after the Eaton Fire tore through her property in Altadena just north of LA , her family has confirmed in heartbreaking social media updates.

Known as ‘Momma D’ to her family, the former actress appeared as an extra in The Blues Brothers, The Ten Commandments and Lady Sings the Blues during her Hollywood heyday.

California first responders uncovered her remains 6pm Sunday. One of Curry’s great-grandchildren, Dalyce Kelley, confirmed the sad news on Facebook.

‘About an hour ago the coroner confirmed her remains were found at the property,’ she wrote on Sunday evening.

Kelley earlier posted shocking footage of her grandmother’s fire-damaged Cadillac and home, which had been razed to the ground by the devastating wildfire.

She combed through her great-grandmother’s ruined belongings, while identifying her bicycle, refrigerator, and door amid the charred remains.

‘This was the kitchen,’ Kelley said as she walked through the post-apocalyptic scene, with the sky still glowing orange with wildfires on the horizon.

Retired actress Dalyce Curry (pictured second right) has been found dead in her Altadena home after it was burned to the ground amid the raging wildfires

Curry, 95, died after the Eaton Fire tore through her property just north of Los Angeles , her family has confirmed in heartbreaking social media updates. Her death was confirmed by her great-granddaughter Dalyce Kelley. The two are pictured together above

Pictured: A fire fighting helicopter drops water on the Palisades fire over the weekend

An eerie video posted by Curry’s relatives showed the ruins of her home after the Altadena Fire

Another clip showed the elderly woman’s Cadillac, which managed to survive the blaze better than her home

Kelley, who is her great-grandmother’s caregiver, last saw Curry when she dropped her off at the home from the hospital around midnight on Tuesday.

She left to take care of other relatives, and didn’t realize the Eaton Fire, which was sparked just hours before, would escalate into the deadly blaze it has become.

Dalyce Curry pictured in her youth

Kelley woke up to a text alert warning her the power had cut at Curry’s home. She drove back to Altadena to check on her, but was stopped by police.

An officer told her Curry’s home was ‘totally burned down’ and advised her to check the Pasadena Civic Center where displaced residents were being looked after.

The next five days were a nightmare for the family, as they waited to hear news about Curry and combed the carnage hoping to find her.

A National Guardsman escorted Kelley to Curry’s home on Friday, when she filmed the warzone-like scene.

‘It was total devastation,’ Kelley told ABC7. ‘Everything was gone except her blue Cadillac.’

As the official death toll climbs to 24, anxious residents are preparing for another 72 hours of hellish weather conditionsexpected to propel the fires in new directions.

The death toll is expected to climb, with at least 16 people still missing and 150,000 forced to evacuate their homes.

Curry, pictured with relatives, died after the Eaton Fire tore through her property just north of Los Angeles , her family has confirmed in heartbreaking social media updates

Four fires have consumed more than 62 square miles across the most affluent neighborhoods of LA, with A-list celebrity homes and restaurants among the 12,300 structures wiped out

In all, four fires have consumed more than 62 square miles across the most affluent neighborhoods of LA, with A-list celebrity homes and restaurant hotspots among the 12,300 structures wiped out.

Local fire departments have warned that harsher winds and more fire would prevent those under mandatory evacuation orders from returning home to assess the damage.

‘Life-threatening winds and dangerously low humidity are forecast for much of Southern California, creating a significant risk of rapid fire spread,’ the California fire service (CalFire) said in a statement. ‘The winds will cause increased fire activity.’

The Eaton Fire near Pasadena and the Palisades Fire, in a wealthy enclave along the Pacific Coast, alone accounted for 59 square miles (nearly 153 square kilometers).

Nearly 70,000 customers were without power across California as of Sunday, more than half of them in Los Angeles County, according to PowerOutrage.com.

Extreme dry weather conditions due to a prolonged drought, dry vegetation and powerful Santa Ana winds that reached up to 80 mph in some areas this week created the ‘perfect storm’ for the fires.

Two people have also been arrested for allegedly lighting fires in the county too, including Ruben Montes, 29, who was detained for arson on Sunday in Irwindale, roughly 16 miles away from Altadena, where the deadly Eaton Fire continues to rage.

Mexican national Juan Manuel Sierra-Leyva, was also taken into custody after allegedly being caught on video walking with a yellow blowtorch before he was confronted by residents in Calabasas, west of Beverly Hills.