Retired pharmacist makes organic beauty products

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

RETIRED pharmacist, Mr Alton Hadzisa, has engaged in the production of organic health and beauty products from locally grown plants and fruits.

Mr Hadzisa founded ZimBotanics, which produces about 85 products, in 2018 after conducting a two-year research on local plants with medicinal properties, and how they could be used to make health and beauty products with no harm to users.

Mr Hadzisa supplies his products to pharmacies in Bulawayo, Gweru, Masvingo, Kwekwe, Mutare and Harare, and also runs a retail shop in the Bulawayo CBD where he sells his products.

A Chronicle news crew visited Mr Hadzisa’s manufacturing shop in the city centre and the Forestry Commission stand at the just ended Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) where his products were on exhibition.

After working as a pharmacist in Bulawayo for 28 years, Mr Hadzisa retired in 2016 and started his research.

“We source raw materials, particularly plant extracts that have got proven health and beauty benefits, from different districts of the country. We get marula oil from Bulilima and Matobo Districts, manketi oil from Lupane District and baobab oil from Hwange and Chimanimani. We get eucalyptus and titri oil from Marondera and bring these raw materials here to ZimBotanics where we process them into finished products,” said Mr Hadzisa.

“We first research market trends to identify what consumers need for their health and beauty and then we formulate and deliver products that will solve the needs of consumers.”

Mr Hadzisa is responsible for the formulation process, while his assistant Ms Nothando Mlilo is responsible for processing.

After processing the products, they package and label them for the market.

Mr Hadzisa’s research centres on an active ingredient contained by each plant to ensure it is scientifically tested, effective and safe to use.

He said he gets most of his research material from reports that have been compiled by universities, which have done lots of research on plants.

“Every product has an active ingredient that delivers health or beauty benefits, but that ingredient has to be mixed with a base so that it can be diluted, as it will still be too concentrated to be applied directly on the skin. We have to come up with a base that is compatible with the active ingredient. We consider the compatibility of the ingredients and whether they can be mixed together without separating,” said Mr Hadzisa.

Among the beauty products his company manufactures is the pimple spot cleanser for controlling pimple outbreaks.

The key ingredient for the pimple spot cleanser is titri oil. which has been proved to be an effective anti-bacterium.

Mr Hadzisa said titri oil has the power to kill bacteria which causes pimples, but it cannot be applied directly on the skin as it causes irritation, and is therefore diluted in alcohol where it dissolves.

They then add glycerine to moisturise the skin and a colouring agent to make the product attractive as well as a jellying agent so that it is not too watery.

In addition to the pimple spot cleanser, they have also developed a pimple spot moisturising cream to support the cleanser.

They also have products from marula oil which they package as natural, as some consumers prefer the marula without any additions.

Mr Hadzisa said they also produce a body cream from marula oil called De-Marula Face and Body Cream.

“Marula oil stimulates regeneration of the skin. We also package manketi oil, which contains a natural sunscreen and must be applied on the skin in the morning so that it protects your skin during the day. We also have De-Manketi Day Cream from manketi oil, which is applied in the morning after washing your face,” said Mr Hadzisa.

They also have a new product from baobab oil called Baology Cleanser for mature ladies.

This product, he said, removes oils and dead cells on the skin.

Because baobab oil is rich in Vitamin A, C and E, and are anti-oxidants, Baology Moisturising Cream they manufacture from the oil helps to protect the skin from damage.

Baology Tissue Oil is another product they manufacture which is applied before one goes to bed, as it is enriched with Vitamin F that stimulates regeneration of the skin cells while one is asleep.

“For our health products, we have essential oils such as eucalyptus oil which has many medicinal properties. It’s a winter oil as it helps to relieve flue like symptoms. A lot of religious sects buy it for their religious healing practices.

We have also formulated a product called Flucalyptol, a mixture of five plant extracts, which include eucalyptus oil, titri oil, lemon oil, peppermint oil and camphor. Besides helping with flue and colds, it’s also anti-bacterial and anti-viral,” he said.

He said he decided to start the business after noticing a gap that existed in creation of organic health and beauty products.

“When you practice for a long time, you need to introspect and ask yourself whether what you are doing is helping the people or just lining your pocket. I realised that people are shifting from chemicals as they now prefer organic.

People are concerned with the long-term effects of products they use, be it food or cosmetics, and they are looking for safer and effective options.

“I discovered that a lot of very good quality research has been done on the benefits of plants in Africa, but people are not using it to manufacture products. For me to meet the new trend where people are going organic, I needed to first do research before developing my products,” Mr Hadzisa said.

He believes there is a need for people with relevant expertise to venture into production using locally available raw materials.

He also trains individuals that want to formulate their own products from Zimbabwean plant extracts.

In addition to health and beauty products they also produce health foods, health spices, sanitisers and massage oils, among other products. – @DubeMatutu