Return your Top Score instant porridge for full refund, says NCC, after death of three children

There is a precautionary product safety recall for Top Score instant porridge and customers should return it for a full refund, says the National Consumer Commission.

Spar has suspended distribution of the Namibian-produced Top Score instant maize porridge.

This was after claims that three children died after consuming the product on Friday night.

South African consumers who purchased Top Score instant porridge are urged to stop consuming the product and immediately return it to their retailer for a full refund.

This is a call made by the National Consumer Commission (NCC), which said both Namib Mills, based in Namibia, and local supplier Spar Group notified them of the urgent precautionary recall of this product.

Namib Mills recalled the instant vanilla-flavoured maize meal product, which was produced on 06/08/2024, with the best before date of 06/02/2026.

Spar Group South Africa has communicated the recall of other flavours:

Supplied

News24 reported that two toddlers and a baby died in Unit 2, Mdantsane, outside East London on Friday.

It is alleged that they ate an instant porridge and all complained of a stomach ache. They were taken to a nearby clinic for treatment where they died.

Eastern Cape police said a post-mortem would be conducted and the investigation continued.

READ | Eastern Cape Spar halts Top Score porridge sales following claims that 3 kids died after eating it

The NCC said: “There is currently a separate investigation under way, including laboratory analysis, by relevant authorities in the Buffalo City metro, where safety concerns of the product were first raised.

“The NCC awaits the outcome of this investigation as it will inform the steps the NCC can take in terms of the Consumer Protection Act.”

In the meantime, the NCC said it was separately investigating the product recall, especially given the potential public health concerns.

The commission said it was working closely with other authorities that are investigating.

NCC Acting Commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said:

“It is also the responsibility of the concerned retailers to take every step possible to ensure the product is removed from the shelves and is not distributed further,” he said.