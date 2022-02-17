Reunited! Makhadzi, Master KG’s celebration of love

Makhadzi and Master KG are seemingly head over heels in love and are pulling out all the stops since rekindling their relationship. Valentine’s Day was no exception.

The Ghanama hit-maker took to Instagram on Monday to share images of the two enjoying a romantic candlelit dinner in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

There was live music, roses, candles and lots of smooches in addition to the good food and great company.

The couple often looked deeply into each other’s eyes and stood up for a slow dance.

In a video that went viral on social media, the two stars kiss on stage and Master KG refers to Makhadzi as his “wife”.

In celebration of Master KG’s birthday on January 31, Makhadzi penned a sweet message to the DJ and producer expressing how she felt he was her soul mate.

“Besides being my soul mate, you are one of the most humble artistes I have ever met.

Happy birthday to you and may God bless you with many years.

Cheers to more music loading.

I wish you nothing but the best,” she wrote.

The Jerusalema and Ghanama hit-makers rekindled their love after they announced the end of their long-term relationship in 2020 to focus on their budding careers.

“Me and Makhadzi parted ways months ago to focus on our careers.

We are still young and we need to achieve big things.

(We) hope everyone understands and respects that.

I am no longer going to answer anything related to this.

Thanks,” Master KG wrote on Facebook.

“It is true.

It has come to an end of our relationship.

Kindly respect our decision,” Makhadzi wrote on her timeline to confirm the news at the time.

