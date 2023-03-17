Breaking News
Revamped Bosso clubhouse opens to the public

The Chronicle

 

Sports Reporter

THE revamped Highlanders Clubhouse opened to the public yesterday with a good number of patrons making their way to the venue.

This was not the official opening of the premises but Highlanders followers came to assess the project on their own.

The club leadership led by Highlanders board chairman Luke Mnkandla, chief executive officer Ronald Moyo and vice-chairman Fiso Siziba were amongst the patrons who appeared to be in love with the new surroundings.

A platform has been constructed just outside the side facing the fields and it is in this area where revellers who might want to party or indulge outside the bar can sit. A shade and windbreakers will be put to cover the platform.

Inside the clubhouse bar, a whiskey corner has been set up amongst other changes.

