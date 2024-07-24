Revamped irrigation schemes bring food security closer

Peter Matika, [email protected]

THE area under irrigation across the country has increased by 28 percent from 169 000 hectares in 2019 to 217 000 hectares this year following the launch of the Accelerated Irrigation Rehabilitation and Development Plan by President Mnangagwa in 2021.

This marks the fastest expansion rate since independence. Following the launch of the Accelerated Irrigation Rehabilitation and Development Plan, the average irrigable area developed increased from an average of 487 hectares per year from 1980 to 2019 to an average of 9 600 hectares per year from 2019 to 2024.

In his post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the plan was approved in 2021, with the major objective being to develop 350 000 hectares for summer irrigation by 2025 and targeting to produce 1.8 million metric tonnes of summer cereals annually, at five metric tonnes per hectare.

“This will be enough to feed the population at a planned consumption rate of 120 kilogrammes per person per year although actual consumption is 92 kilogrammes per person per year. During the 39 years extending from 1980 to 2019, the area under irrigation increased by a mere 13 percent, from 150 000 hectares to 169 000 hectares,” he said.

“Relatively, the area under irrigation increased by 28 percent from 169 000 hectares in 2019 to 217 000 hectares in 2024. This is the fastest irrigation expansion rate since Independence, courtesy of the Accelerated Irrigation Rehabilitation and Development Plan launched by His Excellency, the President, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa.”

Zimbabwe has over 10.6 billion cubic meters of water in 10 600 dams, capable of irrigating 2.2 million hectares to support the required irrigation expansion drive to a projected 496 000 hectares by 2030.

“In the context of managing climate change, four models are key and instrumental to bringing the envisioned irrigation development agenda, which will ensure that food production is independent of the status of the rainy season, but a function of the harvested rainfall,” said Dr Muswere.

“These include the model for irrigation development where infrastructure exists, targeting to develop about 20 686 hectares; model for irrigation development around dams, targeting the existing 10 600 dams; model for corporate irrigation development, given that 278 645 people are on the waiting list.”

Dr Muswere said 10 000 diasporans have indicated a willingness to access land hence Government came up with a model for smallholder irrigation development.

The minister also noted that an Irrigation Investment Conference was held on the 5th of July at the Harare International Conference Centre to accelerate the participation of the private sector in irrigation development as a key strategy to climate-proof agriculture.

“At the conference, several companies indicated their willingness to participate in the irrigation expansion drive, and fruitful engagements are ongoing. Deals worth US$226 million were signed,” said Dr Muswere.