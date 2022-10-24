Revamped roads open up economy

The recently tarred Woodlands Road in Gweru is one of the roads that have been rehabilitated by the Govt under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme Phase 2

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

GOVERNMENT has tarred 10km of the Mberengwa-West Nicholson Road in Mberengwa linking Midlands and Matabeleland South provinces under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP2).

The Mberengwa-West Nicholson Road will become the shortest link from Gweru to Beitbridge.

The road is 90km long and plans are underway to commence phase two of tarring the road.

Under the programme, Government wants to improve the road network, which was extensively damaged by incessant rains as it works to harness the potential of the transport system in growing the economy.

Recently, an ERRP 2 monitoring committee was established to assess road works being implemented to prevent shoddy work witnessed in some areas last year.

In the Midlands province, the Government has completed the first phase of tarring the 10km Mberengwa-West Nicholson Road in Mberengwa, three kilometres of Woodlands Road in Gweru and rehabilitation of the Svisvi- Shelvert Bridge along the Gokwe-Siabuwa Road.

The roads and the bridge are now open to motorists.

The ERRP 2 programme in the Midlands province was delayed after the Government terminated contracts for six local contractors who had failed to deliver.

Work on many roads in the province is at various stages of completion, a development that has reduced the cost of travelling and allowed motorists to save huge sums of money they have been spending on vehicle repairs.

The reconstruction of roads is an economic enabler and a driver towards the attainment of the Government’s vision to achieve an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

In an interview, Midlands Provincial Roads Engineer Dennis Mupfurira confirmed that major roads and a bridge were being worked on.

“The Government has completed a 10km rehabilitation of the Mberengwa-West Nicholson Road in Mberengwa, the 3km Woodlands Road and the rehabilitation of Svisvi-Shelvert Bridge along Gokwe-Siabuwa road under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme Phase 2,” he said.

He said Mberengwa-West Nicholson Road is 90km long, adding that plans are underway to commence phase two of the tarring of the road.

“The road, once completed, will shorten the distance between Gweru and Beitbridge. The road links Midlands province and Matabeleland South provinces and so it is an economic enabler,” said Eng Mupfurira.

Turning to the Woodlands Road in Gweru, he said, what was outstanding was just putting in drainage systems. Eng Mupfurira said motorists going to Woodlands suburb or Mutasa Cemetery or Lower Gweru have been forced to use a detour that goes through Ascot suburb.

“The road is now in use as it has been opened to motorists and is a relief to mainly Woodlands residents and those coming from Lower Gweru. Plans are underway to rehabilitate the road up to Maboleni,” he said.

The engineer said works in progress at the moment include the rehabilitation of Mberengwa-Mataga Road in Mberengwa and rehabilitating Lower Gweru-Crossroads Road.

“We still have some outstanding works and we are waiting for the Government to release funds so that we complete them before the onset of the rains. Work in progress at the moment include the rehabilitation of Mberengwa-Mataga Road in Mberengwa and rehabilitating Lower Gweru-Crossroads Road,” he said.

A Chronicle news crew witnessed happy motorists and passengers using the recently opened Woodlands Road.

The road was rehabilitated from Hamutyinei Road at the corner of Lower Gweru turn-off up to Woodlands suburb.

Motorists commended Government for rehabilitating the road, a development that now makes driving and travelling along the road very comfortable

I stay in Woodlands Phase 1 suburb and the past six months have been a nightmare as we were forced to use a detour that goes via Ascot suburb. Now the time we take from Woodlands to town or back has been cut by half. We thank the Government for investing in this infrastructure,” said Mr Job Ndlovu.

Zanu-PF Gweru District chairperson Cde Brown Ndlovu who uses the road every day to and from Lower Gweru said the completion of the road rehabilitation was confirmation that Government has people at heart.

“I use this road every day and I tell you I now enjoy driving along the road. This is a beautiful road and motorists no longer complain about potholes. We just call on the responsible authority to put as many speed humps on sections that are going through residential areas so that motorists don’t speed,” he said.