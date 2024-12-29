Reverend Wutawunashe Praises President Mnangagwa’s Commitment at National Thanksgiving Service

Nqobile Bhebhe [email protected]

Faith for Nation Campaign founder and Chairperson Reverend Andrew Wutawunashe has congratulated President Mnangagwa for attending the National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service since its inception in 2017.

In his remarks at the ongoing annual event, Rev Wutawunashe told President Mnangagwa that delegates from the SADC region were eager to interact with him.

“I would like to tell you that your Excellency most delegates from SADC, in one accord, have been looking forward to hearing from you.

“We are elated to have you here with us,” said Rev Wutawunashe.

President Mnangagwa assumed the regional bloc chairmanship in August this year.

“Most delegates from SADC have said when they return to their countries they will recommend this platform to their clergy. This shows how important this service is,” he added.

With President Mnangagwa being the SADC chairperson, this year’s edition of the event assumed a regional dimension.

Representatives from SADC member states are part of the worshiper.

This year’s National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service, hosted by the Inter-denominational churches are being held under the theme: “Our Nation, Our Opportunity — Celebrating the progress and acknowledging the potential for our country Zimbabwe”.

