Revival Music presents ‘In His Praises 7 Live Concert’

The Chronicle

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

REVIVAL Music stable, founded by Thembinkosi Nyoni, is set to host its seventh concert, titled “In His Praises 7 Live Concert” on 2 September at the Lion of Judah International Auditorium, located opposite the Bulawayo provincial Heroes Acre in Nkulumane.

Nyoni said the gospel concert will showcase the talents of about 20 established and upcoming artists, including Mai Mwamuka, Maxwell Praise, Taliah, Siza Mdlongwa, Minister Sibalo, Minister Busi, and Minister Nyasha.

This edition of the concert will feature four major artistes collaborating on one album: Thembinkosi, Priey Ndlovu, Minister Busi, and Nyasha.

Apostle Ndlovu, who mentors the Revival Music stable, has generously offered the venue for the concert.

