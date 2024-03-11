Revolutionary Hangani Clinic to transform access to medical services in Manicaland Province

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

HANGANI Clinic, which is awaiting its official commissioning, is set to revolutionise access to essential medical services in Manicaland Province.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services said the clinic was constructed in 2023 with funding from the Chimanimani Rural District Council through Devolution funds.

Among other things, upon its commission, the clinic will serve a range of vital services and will be equipped to provide services such as vaccination, HIV testing, counselling, and dispensary services.

The Government continues its vision for 2030, leaving no one and place behind, as it leads from the forefront in developing Zimbabwe brick by brick.