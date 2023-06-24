Revolutionary Revival!..Zanu-PF unveils election campaign with unprecedented unity and support

Ray Bande in Mutema Village, Chipinge

THE stage is set, the atmosphere is charged with anticipation, and the spirit of unity permeates the air as Zanu-PF prepares to launch its 2023 election campaign.

The venue, Mutema Secondary School in Mutema-Musikavanhu constituency in Chipinge District, holds historical significance as the birthplace of one of the party’s founding fathers, Reverend Ndabaningi Chakandiwana Sithole.

This momentous occasion today comes hard on the heels of Reverend Sithole’s posthumous recognition as a National Hero, a testament to President Mnangagwa’s commitment to acknowledging and rectifying past injustices.

President Mnangagwa, the esteemed leader of Zanu-PF, will grace the event with his keynote address, setting the tone for the party’s campaign trail leading up to the watershed harmonised elections in August 2023.

A diverse array of delegates, including election candidates from every corner of the country, both winners and runners-up, have been arriving in Manicaland province and Chipinge District to partake in this historic launch.

With an estimated attendance of 30 000 ruling party supporters from across the nation, the event promises to be a remarkable display of solidarity and dedication.

Zanu-PF National Political Commissar, Cde Mike Bimha, told our Harare Bureau yesterday that all was set for the launch.

“We will be launching the party’s election campaign in Chipinge and we are in the process of making sure everything is in order. We will be going there to assess the situation on the ground.

“Indications so far are that everyone is raring to go and all provinces in the country are preparing to attend the campaign launch on Saturday”.

Cde Bimha said indications were pointing at the election campaign launch’s resounding success on the back of enthusiasm by the ruling party’s rank and file.

“There is a lot of excitement, people are very excited about this and from the looks of things we think it is going to be a very successful launch,” he said.

Cde Tawanda Mukodza, the chairman of Zanu-PF in Manicaland, expressed his satisfaction with the preparations for the event.

“All we are left with in terms of preparing for the event is welcoming delegates, some of whom have already started trickling in. We are happy that the hosting province has put in place enough amenities that will ensure the successful hosting of the event. We are obviously expecting a huge crowd, and mechanisms to handle the associated pressure were diligently put in place well in advance.”

Cde Mukodza continued, “For us in Zanu-PF Manicaland, we are thrilled that the day has finally arrived for Zimbabwe and the international community to witness the overwhelming support and respect that President Emmerson Mnangagwa commands across the length and breadth of the country.”

In the Mutema area of Mutema Musikavanhu constituency, diligent efforts were underway to add the final touches to the infrastructure surrounding the venue. Senior officials from the ruling party, including Cdes Mike Bimha, July Moyo, and Patrick Chinamasa, visited Mutema Secondary School to oversee the progress of the preparations.

The stage was set, tents and seats were arranged for attendees, ample parking space was designated, a state-of-the-art public address system was installed, a high-speed internet connection was established, and mobile toilets were strategically positioned.

Cde Angeline Gata, the Zanu-PF candidate for Mutema Musikavanhu constituency in the National Assembly, echoed the sentiments expressed by Cde Mukodza. She stressed the profound significance of the event for the local communities.

“It is not every day that you get to witness such a momentous occasion in your area.

“The people here are overwhelmed with excitement and anticipation, eager to see and hear their President addressing them directly. We have tirelessly mobilised the local communities, and there is no doubt that Chipinge, as a district, and Mutema Musikavanhu, as a constituency, will contribute wholeheartedly to securing five million votes for President Mnangagwa.”

The choice of Chipinge district as the host for this year’s Zanu-PF election campaign launch aligns perfectly with President Mnangagwa’s commitment to decentralising significant events, ensuring that no one and no place is left behind in the nation’s progress.

Historically, Chipinge provided passage to liberation struggle fighters and continues to be an important part of Government’s developmental blueprint with several projects underway there.