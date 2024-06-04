Revolutionising Industry path to Economic Innovation: Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu

Online Reporter

MINISTER of Industry and Commerce, Mangaliso Ndlovu, outlined a bold strategy aimed at catapulting the nation into a realm of economic progress and innovation.

The Minister was speaking at the ongoing International Business Conference at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo.

The theme of the conference is “Innovation: The Catalyst to Industrialisation and Trade.”

In his address on Strategic Investment and Policy Frameworks for Fostering Innovation-Driven Industrialisation, Minister Ndlovu underscored the pivotal role of Research and Development (R&D) in unleashing the transformative power of innovation.

“At the core of this vision lies the establishment of Innovation Hubs within all universities nationwide—a strategic move to cultivate creativity, nurture entrepreneurship, and propel technological advancements from the grassroots level upwards.

“To ignite a culture of innovation and incentivize investment in research and development, the government has implemented a series of initiatives geared towards spurring creativity and advancement,” said Minister Ndlovu.

He said these measures encompass a spectrum of fiscal incentives to ease financial constraints associated with research endeavours, the inception of a specialised Research and Development Fund to fuel groundbreaking projects, and the implementation of mechanisms to safeguard intellectual property rights—ensuring that innovators are duly acknowledged and incentivized for their ingenuity.

Minister Ndlovu emphasised the significance of tailored support for different industries, acknowledging their specific needs and challenges.

“By offering specialised assistance and fostering sector-specific collaborations, the government aims to drive targeted innovation and sustainable growth across diverse economic landscapes,” he said.

As the Minister’s address drew to a close, the transformative potential of the outlined strategic investments and policy frameworks became unmistakable, poised to redefine industrial and trade sectors while positioning the nation as a hub of innovation and technological advancement.

Through a holistic strategy blending education, incentives, and protective measures, the government is laying the groundwork for an environment conducive to creativity, entrepreneurship, and enduring development.