Reward Muza wins players’ player of the month

Brandon Moyo

HIGHLANDERS goalkeeper, Reward Muza has been named as the Friends of Bosso Players’ Player of the Month for July.

The shot stopper has been commanding Bosso’s number one jersey in the past couple of months and was awarded a prize money of US$400.

He has been the favourite for the goalkeeping duties ahead of seasoned Ariel Sibanda and Raphael Pitisi.

Ncube’s award was the fifth for this season with midfielder Melikhaya Ncube winning the inaugural accolade followed by strikers Lynoth Chikuhwa, Brighton Ncube and fellow goalie, Pitisi.

The ceremony took place at White City Stadium B Arena before they commenced training on Tuesday afternoon.

It is the players that chose their own winner.

In his acceptance remarks, Muza thanked his teammates for voting for him and the coaching staff for the faith they have shown him.

He also thanked supporters for their continued support.

The award is sponsored by Titus Mbongendlu, Phathisani Nkomo and Mgcini Nkolomi.