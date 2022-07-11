Rhapsody of Realities: The holy spirit — the power of our message

The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel . . . (Luke 4:18).

While praying many years ago, precisely in 1981, I had some encounters with the Holy Spirit that changed my life.

I began to experience a fellowship and knowledge of the Holy Spirit that made His power in my life more real and inherently applicable in life’s situations.

I had read about the missionaries who came from Europe to Africa.

Some of them spent years trying to get converts to Christ without much results.

They tried; some even died in the process, but it didn’t work.

The problem was that they came with religion; they came with a nice message that exhibited the kindness of Christ.

That was great, but they needed more than just a nice message.

No matter how much you love Jesus and how much you’re touched by the need to preach the Gospel to sinners in the world, if you’re not filled with the Holy Spirit, it won’t work.

That’s why Jesus said to His disciples, “ . . . tarry ye in the city of Jerusalem, until ye be endued with power from on high” (Luke 24:49).

Anyone can say, “I love Jesus, and I’ll serve Him all my life!” Peter also said the same thing.

He said to the Master, “.

. . Even if everyone else deserts you, I will never desert you” (Matthew 26:33 NLT). Of course, it only took some soldiers, a little girl, and some other fellow to make Peter deny Jesus few hours later.

But after Peter received the Holy Spirit, His fears disappeared.

The once “unlearned fisherman” began to say and do supernatural things, so much so that in one day, through his preaching, three thousand souls were converted!

If you’ve received the Holy Spirit already, that’s just the beginning. You have to know Him; you have to walk in and with Him.

He has to become a constant part of your life.

Remember, the power of our message isn’t in the shouting, nor is it in the ability to use many words.

The power of our message is the Holy Spirit: “And my speech and my preaching was not with enticing words of man’s wisdom, but in demonstration of the Spirit and of power” (1 Corinthians 2:4).

Prayer

Dear Father, I thank you for the Holy Spirit who lives in me and guides me in the path of your perfect will for me. I’m turned on from within by His divine power, which energises me and fills me with courage to reach my world with the Gospel, in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.