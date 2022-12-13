Rhino Cup Champions League holds awards ceremony

Fairness Moyana, Sports Correspondent

SPORTING activities in wildlife host communities have been attributed as having played a pivotal role in conservation efforts that has led to the decline in poaching in Hwange National Park.

One such initiative, the Rhino Cup Champions League (RCCL), a Division One soccer league sponsored by Wild and Free Foundation and Painted Dog Conservation (PDC) has seen communities in Mabale, Dete, Lupote and Silewu wards embracing the initiative through participating in awareness campaign activities.

The league which run under the motto, “Giving poaching a red card” was established last year and has made tremendous inroads in its quest to create awareness of wildlife conservation through sport with communities responding positively towards the initiative which also offers entertainment.

In his welcome remarks during the presentation of awards to outstanding teams and players at Main Camp recently, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority area manager, Brighton Joroma said the league had contributed immensely towards the reduction of poaching cases.

“This programme has led to the reduction of poaching as we have not recorded any elephant or rhino poaching incidents this year. The same goes for veld fires outbreaks which annually give us headaches, we did not receive any report of this development. I would like to commend the organisers of this league and the community at large for being a part of giving poaching a red card. We are all vital in the protection and preservation of our natural resources for future generation. The theme of this league has ensured that the message of protecting wildlife reaches communities loud and clear as evidenced by the reduction in poaching cases,” said Joroma.

The same sentiments were echoed by Painted Dog Conservation Operations Manager, David Kuvawoga arguing that community involvement in conservation efforts was key in sustainable development.

“PDC is honoured to be part of this program. Conservation in past was about animals, putting fences and the guns without interaction with communities. We realised quickly that for us to succeed in our vision to protect our Painted Dogs and wildlife was to create an environment for them to thrive people needed to be part of conservation efforts. It has to be a holistic approach where people are involved and benefit from their natural resources too.”

RCCL President, Dominic Nyathi said the league had 20 clubs while junior and female soccer teams were also being established as part of promoting inclusive participation of all groups.

“We have so far 20 clubs with animal names behind because we are a league that is into wildlife conservation. We have also established three girl or women’s soccer teams and the same goes for juniors as we forge ahead with leaving no one behind in our quest to give poaching a red card. As a league we want to grow and thus far we had courses to uplift the levels of our referees with assistance from Zifa. Our referees are now certified in terms of qualification and the same goes for coaches who also underwent training to improve the quality of the game and league.”

Meanwhile Dumazulu Safaris owner and Gwayi Valley Farmers Association member, Chris Dube who was guest of honour said conservation played a key role in employment creation in the tourism industry which supported a majority of livelihoods in Hwange district.

Divine Nekatambe of Chezhou Zebras scooped the Soccer Star of the Year and Top Goal Scorer awards with 40 goals, walking away with a trophy and cash prize courtesy of Nokel Security. Log leaders, Zebras lifted this year’s cup while Honey Badgers grabbed second spot with Sparrows coming in third.

The league also honoured coaches, female referees as well as sponsors who had contributed towards its success.