Rhinos bag maiden T20 silverware

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

RHINOS have bagged their maiden domestic T20 silverware following a 49 runs win over Eagles in the final that was played at Harare Sports Club on Sunday afternoon.

It was a welcome victory for Rhinos who finished as runners up in 2010/11 and 2022/23 seasons.

Rhinos won the toss and elected to bat first and managed to finish their innings on 174/9 with the skipper, Antum Naqvi scoring a century. The new kings of domestic T20 cricket, Rhinos went on to produce a superb bowling display to restrict Eagles to 125/9.

Rhinos didn’t have the best of starts with the bat as they lost three quick wickets. They found themselves in all sorts of trouble on 25/3 having lost the wickets of Takudzwanashe Kaitano (13), Ben Curran (seven) and Ryan Burl (five).

Naqvi went on to produce a brilliant performance with the bat, scoring 50 runs off 32 deliveries with handy knocks from Tashinga Musekiwa (33), Victor Chirwa (27) and Nyasha Mayavo (22).

Richard Ngarava and Tinotenda Maposa picked up two wickets apiece for Eagles while Wallace Mubaiwa, Wessly Madhevere and Kundai Matigimu picked up one scalp apiece.

Naqvi went on to complete an all-round performance as he picked up two wickets for 19 runs in the game’s second innings. Bradley Evans, and Hendrichs Macheke also picked up two wickets apiece to help guide their team to victory.

Craig Ervine top scored for Eagles with 21 runs off 19 deliveries.

The T20 competition marks the conclusion of the domestic circuit. Mega Market Mountaineers completed a domestic double, winning the Logan Cup and Pro50 Championships while Rhinos secured the T20. – @brandon_malvin