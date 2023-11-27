Rhinos prevail to set up Pro50 Championship final against Eagles

Brandon Moyo, Online Reporter

Rhinos – 234-6 in 39.3 overs (Ben Curran 66, Prince Masvaure 51, Bright Matsiwe 47; Roy Kaia 2/61, Jalat Khan 1/24, Tendai Chisoro 1/31)

Southern Rocks – 153 all out in 22.1 overs (target: 212 in /28.2 overs) (Roy Kaia 28, Johnathan Campbell 25, William Mashinge 17; Muhammad Adil 3/20, Prince Masvaure 2/20, Simon Mugava 2/24)

Rhinos won by 58 runs (Duckworth-Lewis method)

Rhinos have secured their place in the Pro50 Championship final thanks to fifties from Ben Curran and Prince Masvaure that gave them the boost they needed to overcome Southern Rocks by 59 runs (Duckworth-Lewis) in a rain-affected match at Kwekwe Sports Club on Sunday.

This was a vital match for the teams, tied on eight points each at the start of play, as the winner would qualify for the tournament final against Eagles.

Rhinos were asked to bat and their top order put in a good, consistent performance.

Takudzwanashe Kaitano briefly shone with three fours and 16 runs off 12 balls, but was caught off Jalat Khan in the fourth over.

His opening partner Bright Matsiwe also played fluently to make 47 off 58 balls before being out at 90 for two.

Curran at the other end enjoyed a good steady innings of 66, keeping the score ticking over all the time, and his third-wicket stand with Masvaure added 92 in 16 overs.

Masvaure was fluent as he too scored a fifty, his 51 coming off only 50 deliveries.

Nyasha Mayavo made 22 off 17 balls, but just as he was out, the rain arrived and players had to leave the field.

At this point Brandon Mavuta was not out with 15 and Rhinos were well-placed with 234 for six wickets in 39.3 overs, the only unfortunate factor being that all their main batters had gone out.

However, it was to make no difference, as after a long rain break the Rhinos innings was closed at that score and the Duckworth-Lewis calculation set Rocks a target of 212 in 28 overs.

Although Roy Kaia scored 28 off 22 balls as all the batters went out to hit, Rocks could find nobody to play the major devastating innings their team needed, and as the light faded, so did their hopes.

Johnathan Campbell did his best with 25 off 19 balls, but the situation became hopeless and the innings ended in the 23rd over at 153 all out.

The most successful bowler was Muhammad Adil, with three wickets for 20 r