Rhinos Want Chibuku Glory

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BLACK Rhinos FC coach Saul Chaminuka is longing for a dance in continental football after leading his side to the Chibuku semi-finals where they will face Ngezi Platinum.

The army side may be struggling in the league campaign but Chaminuka is confident they have what it takes to win the Chibuku Super Cup.

They knocked Chicken Inn out of the competition courtesy of a Valentine Katsande brace which propelled them to a 2-1 victory over Chicken Inn.

Chaminuka has all the faith that his team is capable of lifting the Chibuku Super Cup and represent the country in the CAF Confederations Cup.

“I am really excited. God willing we will play in Africa which is a dream among the boys, and I am confident we will play in Africa next year,” said Chaminuka.

Black Rhinos are facing relegation as they sit second from bottom on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table with 20 points from 24 outings.

-@innocentskizoe