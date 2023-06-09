Rhumba artiste fights tribalism and Xenophobia

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

South Africa-based rhumba singer Ziboniso Phumuzile Dube has released a DVD that seeks to fight tribalism and xenophobia, as well as encourage Zimbabweans to come back from neighbouring countries and vote.

The country goes into harmonised polls on August 23 following a proclamation by President Mnangagwa recently, and Dube, stage name Berry Mr Zibo and Izinduna Zedhale, is encouraging Zimbabweans to exercise their right to vote by coming back home to cast the ballot.

The new video which was recorded at TK Studios and released a few days ago, is titled Wavumela Ishona. Mr Zibo, from Mdlankunzi village, BH66 Dandanda area in Matshokotsha ward, says there is nothing sinister in the title as its meaning is around co-existence and tolerance.

He said even the name of the band, Izinduna Zedhale which is seemingly wrongly spelt in IsiNdebele, was deliberate and correct as it embraces Kalanga traits since his father is a Kalanga and his mother Ndebele.

“This is a title that surprises many, but it has no violence in it. The song talks about the hardships that Zimbabweans face in South Africa because of xenophobia. It says we allowed cross-marriages and cross-culture pollination and so let’s live together. We can’t chase citizens of any country from another country on tribal or racial grounds. Some will leave children because they are married to South African citizens and we unnecessarily create orphans,” said Mr Zibo who hails from Lupane.

Thousands of Zimbabweans are expected home after the South African government opted not to renew their temporary permits to live or work in that country.

“The song encourages Zimbabweans to return home and vote for their political party of choice. The title is a purely marketing strategy and all it does is entice people into thinking that I am fighting Shona-speaking people, but after listening to it, one finds a totally different message,” he said.

To his sleeve, Mr Zibo has Ulimi, his first album released in 2020, and Inyoka Lengxoza released in 2022. In the same year, he released a single titled Econet as an appeal to the mobile network operator to install network boosters in his home area which has no coverage.

Together with other Lupane-born artistes, they teamed up as Lupane Squad comprising those based outside the country to release a song in memory of their late Chief Mabhikwa and the song was distributed free of charge in his honour. The chief died early last year in a car accident. [email protected]ncubeleon