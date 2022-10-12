Rhumba band Abafana bakaMlotshwa gaining popularity

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

With five albums under their belt now, rhumba band Abafana bakaMlotshwa is slowly, but surely starting to register its mark in the popular genre with their latest album Umaginyimbuzi.

Led by 33-year-old Andrew Mlotshwa who is in partnership with his younger brother Edmore Mlotshwa, the band has fined-tuned its identity by creating its own unique rhumba sound.

“We formed the band in 2017 with my brother Edmore and from that time, we have four albums: Umtwana ongumfana (2017), Iphupho Lami (2018), Isikhumbuzo (2022), Game Manyanyana (2021) and our latest production Umaginyimbuzi. We are growing in the industry and despite it being highly competitive, we are standing our own ground and fans love our music,” Mlotshwa said.

The musician said most of his compositions come to him through dreams. “Most of the songs come through dreams. And once I have had a dream, when I wake in the morning, I take my guitar and start playing the songs. I play both the lead and rhythm, but my favourite is the latter.

“The compositions touch on a number of issues that people relate to, something that has made our band grow,” he said

The latest album has melodic tracks, Izinkulumo, Umngane Wamanga, Umlayezo, Zifanelaka, Ukwaliwa and the title track Umaginyimbuzi.

Mlotshwa said their latest album is doing well in terms of sales in South Africa adding that they are planning on promoting it back home during the festive season.

The musician who was born in Plumtree has a unique soft voice which he says has earned him backing vocal sessions for other musicians.

Edmore, Mlotshwa said, plays the guitar and can sing but he has not recorded.

“I’m still perfecting his skills as I love working with others hence why I always avail myself to assist others when needed, to help grow rhumba music.” – @themkhust