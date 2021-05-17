Breaking News
Rhumba band manager, King Garia turns musician

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

FORMER manager of rhumba groups, Gwese Super Sounds and Amadelakufa Shining Stars, Desire Ncube, has decided to make use of the mic and is set to release his first single next month.

King Garia as Ncube is known in the music corridors, has set up a rhumba group named King Garia and The Challenges. Their debut single titled Amanxeba is set to be out by June 5.

Speaking from his Cosmo City base in South Africa, King Garia said after years of working closely with various music bands, he has decided to also express his singing talent by taking up the mic.

“For years, I’ve been managing music outfits but I feel now is the time to become a musician. I’ll be kicking off the journey with the release of the track, Amanxeba on June 5. The song was inspired by the fact that a number of our fellow nationals are being killed brutally either by being shot or through xenophobia in the neighbouring country and this has instilled scars (amanxeba), to us fellow countrymen,” said King Garia. – @mthabisi_mthire

 

