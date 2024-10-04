“Rhumba, Maskandi legends unite for Big 5 concert unite for Big 5 concert”

Mkhululi Ncube/Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporters

Rhumba and Maskandi fans are in for a treat this Saturday as a show dubbed the “Big 5” featuring some of the best live performers from the Matabeleland region, takes centre stage at Esibayeni leisure spot in eMatshobana suburb, Bulawayo.

The star-studded line-up includes Godolude and his group Eze Energy, the enduring SaMangwe and Mlambos Express Band, the vibrant Clement Magwaza and Macrey Sounds, the comedic musician Madlela Skhobokhobo and the Maskandi maestro Zinjaziyamluma.

Thabiso Ndlovu, one of the event organisers, explained that the “Big 5” concept was inspired by a desire by the artistes to unify local talent and give back to those in need.

“The Big Five show was organised by the five artistes themselves after coming together with a shared goal to spread the message of unity and promote the development of local music,” he said.

Ndlovu said the show is also being held in support of the Nobuhle Virgie Foundation, which assists Zimbabweans living on the streets in South Africa by providing food, groceries and transportation back home. Additionally, the foundation extends aid to vulnerable families in and around Bulawayo.

“It’s also about raising awareness around issues affecting Zimbabweans in South Africa. We aim to spread a message of compassion through our music.”

He added that the event will focus on raising awareness of drug and alcohol abuse among young people, many of whom are regular attendees at such shows.

“Fans can expect a truly unique experience. Seeing Magwaza, Mlambos, Godolude, Zinjaziyamluma and Madlela Skhobokhobo on the same stage is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The energy will be electrifying, and the entertainment, unparalleled,” Ndlovu enthused.

Madlela Skhobokhobo, one of the event’s headliners, echoed the sentiment of unity, stressing that the collaboration is a powerful step towards uplifting local art and culture.

“Unity of purpose inspired me to join this movement. Our art is often dominated by foreign content and influences, but by working together, we can use our unique talents to draw our people back to our own culture.

“I hope this spirit of collaboration spreads to other genres so that our people can truly appreciate that local is lekker,” he said.

Zinjaziyamluma urged fans to come in large numbers.

“We promise to give nothing but our best. This is not just a performance; it’s a celebration of our culture. We’re bringing our very best, and we want people to experience a night they won’t forget,” he said.

Godolude, arguably the top live performer of the moment, highlighted the long-term vision for the show.

“We want this to be an annual event, though we might change venues over time. The “Big 5” is here to stay and this show represents unity among us in the arts sector. Fans should brace themselves for an unforgettable performance – fireworks are guaranteed,” he said.

The show holds special significance for Godolude, who will be performing alongside his mentors, Clement Magwaza and Fiselani “SaMangwe” Ngwenya, the very artistes who helped him rise to prominence as a dancer.

Mlambos Express Band, fresh from relocating back to Zimbabwe from South Africa, sees this collaboration as a major step in boosting the local music industry.

“This (Big 5 show) is a new approach for us in this part of the country. We’ve realised that individual shows often don’t attract the same success as when we come together. By joining forces, we aim to promote unity among artistes from Matabeleland,” SaMangwe said.

Magwaza, speaking after his return from a series of shows in Botswana, including the Domboshava Festival, revealed that fans will get an exclusive preview of his upcoming album, Isiphala seNgqondo, which is set to be launched in November.

“I’ll be performing some new tracks from my forthcoming album. The title track addresses the issue of cellphone theft, which affects people’s lives, as mobile phones store important personal information,” Magwaza said.

The event promises to be a night filled with high-energy performances, unity and a celebration of local music and culture.