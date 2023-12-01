Rhumba music galore in Zim, Bots, SA

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

Rhumba music lovers in South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe are in for a rare treat this weekend as several Zimbabwean bands are launching albums.

In South Africa tonight, Magwaza will be part of six album launches which will feature legend Themba “Boyoyo” Mathe, Tsheba Boys, Fortue Dawu, Mandla Charmer Boy and Stambo at Moon Night Bar in Doornfotein.

Magwaza will launch his 14th album called Uzimisele, while Tsheba present their 13th album called Uyidle Injalo. Boyoyo’s album is called Ijubane Lesikhwehle.

The show will offer variety to fans as other artistes will play different genres of music.

“After this show, we’ll take it to Botswana tomorrow then come back to Zimbabwe where will play at many places. My fans should be ready for what we have for them this year,” said Magwaza.

Tomorrow, Magwaza will take his act to Gaborone where he will clash with Mr Bones who is riding high following the launch of his Ngisayozingela ibhusi album launched in South Africa last month. The launch in Botswana will also feature Samanko The Super Legend, Dr Love and Mmadinalanyana traditional group.

Both shows in South Africa and Botswana promise fireworks as the artists will be seeking to take the bragging rights.

Tsheba said: “To my fans, I promise them ubunandi obudlula ubunandi on my latest album. We worked hard to give them the best.”

In Zimbabwe, Godolude will be launching his latest album tomorrow in Plumtree town at a show that will feature Ndux Junior, Madlela and Mlambos Express Band.

– @themkhust