Rhumba musician, Godolude working on DVD collection

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

FAST-rising rhumba musician-cum-dancer Godolude will soon start working on the production of a DVD collection titled Abanyakazisi Vol 2.

The DVD is a follow up to his debut Abanyakazisi Vol 1 that featured tracks from his first album, Impilo Luhambo.

Speaking from South Africa where he is based, Godolude said the DVD collection will feature tracks from his second and third albums.

“Starting next month, I’ll be on a the mission of increasing my visibility thus I’ll use the route of releasing a DVD collection with seven tracks.

We’ll launch the DVD on 7 August at Underground Hillbrow Theatre in South Africa. It will feature tracks from albums Dlalelani Khatshana (2019) and Suk’emva kwami (2020),” said Godolude.

He added that the DVD to portray the power of the rhumba genre in Zimbabwe and South Africa will be shot in both countries by Mema 365 Film Company. – @mthabisi_mthire