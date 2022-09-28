Rhumba musician Mlungisi Ngwenya third album on cards

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based rhumba musician Mlungisi Ngwenya has started preparations to drop his third album titled Umphako Wezinyembezi.

The album has seven tracks, Isithembo, Mamangiyabonga, Umshado wevila, Ukuhlakanupha okukhulu, Umtwana lo and Siyalikhumbula bafowethu. The artiste is hoping to launch it on November 1.

The Plumtree-born artiste said he wants to use the launch of the third album to encourage people to buy original CDs.

“Over the years, I’ve faced numerous challenges which include spending a lot of money recording only for people not to buy original works but pirate. Through the latest album, my goal is to push that it reaches the audiences in its original format so that fans can have a mindset of the need to support artistes work directly and not through other avenues,” said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya who is inspired by musician Modius Chauke has albums, Ukufa and Umshado wevila. – @mthabisi_mthire

