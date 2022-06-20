Rhumba star Godolude returns from SA

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

RHUMBA dancer-cum-musician Mandlenkosi “Godolude” Mpofu has returned home from South Africa.

Godolude, who leads The Friendly Brothers band also known as Eze Energy, said he decided to come back as there were more opportunities for live performances compared to South Africa. He had been in the neighbouring country for a year and returned in April.

“People need us back home and we have unlimited places to perform unlike in South Africa. Since May, I’ve had more than 10 live shows here which would have been impossible in SA. The other challenge with South Africa was the issue of security for fans when attending shows. Fights always break out with others using guns. The Dudula thing also discouraged people from attending shows,” he said.

The artiste who made a name dancing for Clement Magwaza and Mlambos Express Band before going solo in 2018 added that he has set his eyes on penetrating the local market with the hope to win awards.

“The other reason that made me come back is that I want to win awards back home. I hope to get a chance to also perform on big stages like galas with big guns,” said the nimble-footed dancer.

With the aid of his band, the artiste said they are looking forward to wowing locals. Last week, the artiste performed in front of a full house in Nyamandlovu, something that he hopes to continue doing. Asked about the promotion of his local shows, he said he is organising some of them single-handedly while others are being done with the help of promoters.

Fans of the artiste, after seeing him performing locally, quickly realised that his sidekick, Amzoe (real name Amkela Ncube) was missing in action as he was not featuring on music posters as per norm. Rumours started doing the rounds that the two were not in good books any more.

However, Godolude, who has been singing with Amzoe ever since he went solo, said all was well.

“U Amzoe ngumfana wami. I’m the one who introduced him to the music industry. When I formed my band, he requested that we work together because our relationship dated back to the time when we were dancers for Mlambos Express Band.

“Having his name appear on the show posters was a temporary measure meant to market his name. We worked together for about five years and I believe he has now matured. Removing his name on the posters doesn’t mean that we’re no longer working together because, in the upcoming DVD, he’ll be there,” said Godolude adding that fans should expect to see Amzoe’s solo career starting.

Godolude who resides in Bulawayo’s Nketa 7 suburb has four albums to his name, Impilo Luhambo (2018), Dlalelani Khatshana (2019), Suk’emva Kwami (2020) and Sphundu Awulamehlo (2021).

He has two singles, Omalayitsha and Ubhubhano, and one DVD. To ensure that he remains relevant, Godolude said he is working on his second DVD and a new album which he hopes to release between October and November. – @themkhust