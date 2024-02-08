Rhumba star mourns mother’s sudden death

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

PERFECT Tsheba Vundla, the renowned rhumba musician based in South Africa, is grieving the loss of his mother, who died unexpectedly on Tuesday in Tsholotsho.

Monono Skhethiwe Mpofu, 70, collapsed at her home in Nemane village on Monday morning, while her brother was visiting her. She was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Tsheba, who released his 13th album Uyidle Injalo last December, said he was shocked and heartbroken by his mother’s death, as she had shown no signs of illness. He said he had spoken to her the night before and she sounded happy and healthy. He also said he had sent her some gifts, which arrived too late.

“I am at a loss of words because she was very fine and the night before we had spoken at length. She was everything to me and whatever I did I made sure that she is always happy. Ngilimele kakhulu because she just collapsed while with her brother who had come to see her in the morning.

“I was with her in December and had a good time as a family so it is difficult to take it that she is gone. I had even sent umalaystsithsa to deliver some of the things she wanted but the parcels arrived last night when she was gone,” he said.

Tsheba said his mother was a pillar of strength and support for him and his children, whom she was taking care of. He said he would miss her dearly and cherish her memory.

Mpofu, who had nine children, six of whom are still alive, and 28 grandchildren, will be buried on Thursday at her homestead.

