RHUMBA Swagger King Ndabitshekile to launch fourth album

Mkhululi Ncube

Mdabitshekile popularly known as the Rhumba Swagger King, is gearing up for the launch of his highly anticipated fourth album this Saturday.

The burning question on everyone’s mind is whether he can surpass the success of his last offering, “Vumizono,” which garnered significant acclaim in the market.

The accomplished composer, who struck the right chord with his previous work, will unveil his new six-track album, titled “Icilingo,” at Berea Park in Johannesburg.

Reflecting on his aspirations for this album, Ndabitshekile states, “My last album performed well, and this year, our goal was to surpass that success. The response from our promotional videos has been very promising. To maximise the crowd before the festive season kicks in, the entrance to the park will be free. We faced delays in production due to power challenges on our end.”

Hailing from Nkayi, the musician collaborated with the same team that produced “Vumizono,” with the only addition being bassist Bramuza.

Ndabitshekile reveals that numerous fans have already made presale purchases of the new album.

“I’m grateful for the support from my fans and the business sponsors who backed me during studio sessions. The album will also feature Elvis Umfanomude, my producer, and backing vocalist. All the title tracks are gospel songs, reflecting my strong belief in God. Gospel tracks tend to resonate well with my audience.

“Other songs on the album include ‘Uthetho lwedlozi,’ ‘Umbulali,’ ‘Minus One Problem,’ ‘My Thululu,’ and ‘Injabulo Yami,’” he shares.

Known as the Eze Blue Nation by his followers, Ndabitshekile has been diligently working on assembling his own band to venture into live shows.

With the festive season approaching, Ndabitshekile plans to return home to register his band, though no specific shows are lined up yet. He expresses readiness to perform live, having spent the past year assembling a band. Ndabitshekile emphasises the importance of having his own band for live shows, citing interest from promoters eager to collaborate.

@themkhust.