Rice inspires Arsenal to sweep aside Real Madrid on a three nil score line

ARSENAL swept aside Real Madrid in their latest UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg clash played on Tuesday night.

It was the Declan Rice show at The Emirates and the defending European champions had no answer to Rice’s brilliance.

Roberto Carlos was in the stands to witness Rice score two free-kicks that the Brazilian legends would have been proud of.

Rice’s first goal came in the 58th minute as he curled the ball past the wall in spectacular manner to make it 1-0.

The second one was even better 12 minutes later. This time Rice went to the far corner from the other side of the field and hit the side netting inside the post with his tantalizing effort.

Mikel Merino put the final nail in Los Blancos’ coffin with a brilliantly taken first time finish in the 75th minute. To make matters worse for Los Blancos, Eduardo Camavinga was sent off in injury time (90+4′).

Arsenal were clearly the dominant side and managed 11 shots on target compared to Real Madrid’s three. They also had 54% possession of the ball.

Los Blancos need to put on another historic comeback in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu to keep their hope of defending the European title alive. The second leg takes place on April 16.