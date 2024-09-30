Online Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe Saints financial secretary and Zifa chief cashier, Richard Kuziwanza is no more.

At the time of his death he was 70.

Saints elder, Vincent Pamire confirmed the news of the passing on of his former colleague this morning.

“Kuziwanza passed on late last week in Canada. The circumstances are unclear but it is suspected there was a gas leak,” said Pamire.

The former Zifa president described Kuziwanza as a very diligent man who worked hard for football at both club and national level.

“He was passionate about Zimbabwe Saints and went out of his way to ensure the club did well. He was on board in the late 1980s into the mid-1990s. He has been overseas for close to two decades,” said Pamire.

Kuziwanza worked for the Post Office Savings Bank.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed.