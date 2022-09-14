Rick Ross out to conquer Africa

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AMERICAN rapper Rick “The Boss” Ross is on a mission to conquer the African continent as he has shows lined up from this month till November.

Rossey, as he is affectionately known is scheduled to perform in Zimbabwe for the first time in November but before then, he has some business to take care of in Mozambique on 24 September.

Local hip-hop lovers should definitely diarise 18 November as the multi-Grammy nominated rapper is scheduled for a maiden performance in the country at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC). The show is being organised by global media and entertainment company, ROAR Entertainment.

Before then, Maybach Music boss is headed to Maputo, Mozambique. Confirming his show in Zimbabwe, Rick Ross through a social media video said: “Zimbabwe, November 18th, the boss will be performing live at HICC. You better get your tickets right now.”

Holy Ten is set to be the curtain raiser for the show.

Rick Ross who has previously performed in Kenya, Ghana, Angola and South Africa is famous for his collaborations with hip-hop artiste, DJ Khaled with whom they have a couple of songs together. These include, We taking over, All I do is win and the most recent, God did. – @eMKlass_49