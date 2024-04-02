Ridigita Prison Farm receives 3 tonnes of cement for clinic construction

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

ZIMBABWE Prisons and Correctional Services Ambassador, Assistant Commissioner Sulumani Chimbetu donated 3 tonnes of cement for the construction of a clinic at Ridigita Prison Farm.

In a statement, ZPCS said Asst Comm Chimbetu held a gig at the prison farm backed by St Thomas Inmate band on 29 March 2024.

"ZPCS Brand Ambassador, Assistant Commissioner Sulumani Chimbetu, yesterday staged a gig at Ridigita Prison Farm where he left inmates asking for more. He was backed by the St Thomas Inmates band. Sulu also donated 3 tonnes of cement towards construction of a clinic at the prison," reads the statement.