  • Today Tue, 02 Apr 2024

Ridigita Prison Farm receives 3 tonnes of cement for clinic construction

Ridigita Prison Farm receives 3 tonnes of cement for clinic construction ZIMBABWE Prisons and Correctional Services Ambassador, Assistant Commissioner Sulumani Chimbetu

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

ZIMBABWE Prisons and Correctional Services Ambassador, Assistant Commissioner Sulumani Chimbetu donated 3 tonnes of cement for the construction of a clinic at Ridigita Prison Farm.

In a statement, ZPCS said Asst Comm Chimbetu held a gig at the prison farm backed by St Thomas Inmate band on 29 March 2024.

“ZPCS Brand Ambassador, Assistant Commissioner Sulumani Chimbetu, yesterday staged a gig at Ridigita Prison Farm where he left inmates asking for more. He was backed by the St Thomas Inmates band. Sulu also donated 3 tonnes of cement towards construction of a clinic at the prison,” reads the statement.

 

 

 

You Might Also Like

/

Comments