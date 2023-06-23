Rigorous commissioning tests causing intermittent power cuts

Nqobile Bhebhe

[email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company (ZETDC) has warned consumers of intermittent loss of power emanating from the ongoing rigorous tests during the commissioning stages of Hwange Power Station Units 7 and 8 plants.

“We wish to advise our valued stakeholders that the Hwange Unit 7 and 8 commissioning works are going on well with all comprehensive commissioning tests being followed.

“Consequently, we are treading cautiously on the technical aspects so that we commercially operate robust generators,” said the utility in a public notice on Friday.

“The evaluation of systems is a continuous process thus there will be intermittent switching off of the units as and when necessary leading to a temporary shortfall in supply.

“Accordingly, we want to reassure our stakeholders that we are on target to meet the commercial operation dates for the contractual handover of the units, with every indication showing that the two units have been built well.”

The coming onstream of the two units will bring the combined output of 600 megawatts into the national grid at full throttle, a major development towards easing load shedding in the country and boosting industrial productivity.

Since the end of March, Zimbabwe has enjoyed increased power generation and supply following the successful synchronization of the two units.

The synchronization process is meant to check whether the new plant will operate efficiently and ensure higher levels of safety.

Even small deviations can cause significant damage, and it is important to get the settings on each part exactly right.

However, to ensure a smooth process, the units are still undergoing tests.

The power utility has committed “to ceaselessly implement all the necessary steps to address the nation’s power shortage issues, expand capacity, and enhance service delivery.”

Meanwhile, power generation today reached 1 355 megawatts with Kariba thermal power station injecting 900MW and Hwange production dropped to 455MW from 610 MW on Thursday due to ongoing tests.