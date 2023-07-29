Ring of fortune: Ex-wrestler The Rock gifts ‘US$7 rich’ Gorimbo a house in Miami

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

CHAOS and hardship seemed to be Themba Gorimbo’s constant companions but destiny had a surprising twist in store for him in the form of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Gorimbo’s life had been a tumultuous journey, akin to the gripping plot of an inspirational novel brought to life on the silver screen. From the tender age of nine, tragedy struck as his mother passed away and four years later his father followed.

Left with no one to turn to, he found himself immersed in the dangerous world of illegal diamond mining in Marange, a feverish frenzy that had then gripped Manicaland. The chase by the police became an unwelcome companion in this treacherous pursuit, pushing him further into the depths of despair.

It wasn’t until he stumbled upon the movie Never Back Down that the spark of inspiration ignited within him. In 2010, he mustered the courage to step into the realm of sport fighting and in 2013, he embraced a professional career in the Octagon, the UFC.

The path to greatness was however, still far from being smooth and Gorimbo faced immense struggles and setbacks. His first fight in the UFC ended in defeat and the world seemed to lose faith in his abilities. But beneath the surface of despair, a fire was burning, a fire that drove him to pick himself up, dust off the ashes of defeat, and rise again with an unyielding spirit.

With sheer determination and courage, Gorimbo battled his way back into the spotlight. He revealed the bleak reality of having only US$7 in his bank account before securing a remarkable victory in the Octagon Vegas 73 fight against Takashi Sato. This triumph was all the more extraordinary as he battled the flu during the match demonstrating the determination of a true warrior.

Before facing the Zimbabwean fighter, Sato had 22 professional fights, 15 wins and six defeats. Gorimbo has 14 professional fights, 10 wins, four defeats and no draw.

This victory, like a beacon of light in the darkness, caught the attention of a man who had inspired millions with his own resilience, the former wrestler and sport fitness personality, The Rock, also known as Wayne Johnson. The Rock’s heart was moved and compelled to lend his support to Gorimbo after hearing his arduous journey to triumph.

Thursday became the day dreams transformed into reality when The Rock surprised Gorimbo with a visit at a gym in Miami. The joyous encounter was shared on social media, spreading hope and inspiration to all who witnessed it.

The world was captivated by The Rock’s tweet, recounting Gorimbo’s incredible journey from sleeping on a gym couch to becoming a homeowner in Miami, all thanks to the former wrestler’s benevolence.

“We’ve never met but I had to fly to Miami to look this man Themba Gorimbo in the eyes, hug him and shake his hand. I’ve been moved & motivated by his story. He recently won his first fight in the UFC. He had $7 bucks in his bank account when he won.

“He sleeps on a couch in the gym. After the fight, he sold his fight gear (trunks & gloves) online and made US$7 000.

Instead of using the money to find a place to live, he built a bush pump so his village back in Zimbabwe can have clean water.

“He never asked me for anything, but I just wanted to help the guy out. $7 Bucks ya know. And I felt the MANA & emotion in every hug,” tweeted The Rock.

Gorimbo’s transformation from a struggling fighter to a promising welterweight contender was further supported by the camaraderie he found in his training partner and friend, Colby Covington, at MMA Masters in Miami, Florida. Covington’s generosity helped Gorimbo weather the storm of financial hardship and solidify his place in the UFC. — @innocentskizoe