Rinomhota gets club blessings for Malawi tourney

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

ANDY Rinomhota has been granted permission to take part in the Warriors’ forthcoming four-nation tournament to be played later this month in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Rinomhota, who does duty for Rotherham in England, was named among Warriors players that are going to represent the country in an invitational competition that will also feature the hosts, Malawi, Zambia and Kenya from March 18 to 26.

Rotherham confirmed the midfielder’s availability, saying: “Rotherham United midfielder Andy Rinomhota has been called up to the senior Zimbabwe National Team squad for the latest round of fixtures. The on loan Cardiff City midfielder will jet off to an invitational tournament, where the Warriors will take on the hosts Malawi, Zambia and Kenya between the 18th and 26th March.”

Expressing their pleasure that Rinomhota caught the eye of interim Warriors coaches that include head coach Norman Mapeza and his assist Takesure Chiragwi, the club added: “Leeds-born Rinomhota qualifies for the national team through his father and has been called up alongside other EFL players including Brendan Galloway of Plymouth Argyle, Macauley Bonne of Cambridge United and Reading’s Tivonge Rushesha. Everyone at Rotherham United would like to congratulate Andy on his call-up to the national team and wish him all the best during the round of international fixtures.”

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford B, England)

Defenders: Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield Town, England, Devine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Gerald Takwara (Ohod FC, Saudi Arabia), Kevin Moyo (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (Konyaspor, Turkey), Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Munashe Garan’anga (KV Mechelen, Belgium), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle England), Jordan Zemura (Udinese, Italy), Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday, England).

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi (Reims, France), Junior Makunike (Simba Bhora), Tivonge Rushesha (Reading, England), Andy Rinomhota (Rotherham, England), Tawanda Chirewa (Wolves, England) Walter Musona (Simba Bhora)

Strikers: Tino Kadewere (Nantes, France), Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy, Botswana) Tawanda Masvanhise (Leicester, England), Macauley Bonne (Cambridge United, England)

-@FungaiMuderere