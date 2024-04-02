Rinomhota set to leave Rotherham

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

WARRIORS midfileder Andy Rinomhota’s future at English Championship side Rotherham is uncertain.

According to The Rotherham Advertiser the Warriors international is among the several players set to leave the club at the end of the season.

“Viktor Johansson is set to be sold, despite having a year left at AESSEAL New York, as a release clause means he can depart if interested clubs offer a certain figure, while loanees Seb Revan, Arvin Appiah, Andy Rinomhota, Charlie Wyke and Femi Seriki will bid farewell,” the British publication wrote.

The midfielder signed from Cardiff City in the winter transfer window has impressed during his relatively short spell at the New York Stadium, and questions have been asked on whether he would return to his current loan club next season.

He is out of contract at the Cardiff City Stadium in 2025 and looks to have been deemed surplus to requirements by parent club manager Erol Bulut.

Rotherham United are likely to want him back and so he has been asked about his future by the The Rotherham Advertiser: “I haven’t heard anything yet. We’ll have to see what happens with my situation at Cardiff. I don’t know how things will turn out,” he said.

