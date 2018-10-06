Rise in machete attacks forces artistes to shun Kwekwe

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Last month a highly subscribed Baba Harare show at The Club at Mbizo 4 Shopping Centre in Kwekwe ended horribly after a machete-wielding gang invaded the show and randomly attacked revellers.

The invasion left show promoter and bar owner Sukol Dube counting losses after revellers scurried for cover and left the venue in a huff while those who were yet to gain entry, ran back home.

A police officer manning the entrance was left for dead after the gang attacked him with machetes before forcing their way into the venue. The gang thereafter randomly attacked revellers with machetes.

In May at the same venue, Killer T’s gig ended in a similar fashion after another gang invaded the show.

In July, the same thing happened at a Soul Jah Love show.

Dube, as a promoter has since lost business as most artistes now shun, not only his bar, but Kwekwe due to machete violence.

“I’ve since stopped bringing in artistes from Harare because these machete guys are targeting big crowds. The environment is therefore not safe at all for us to hold shows.

“It’s not safe for both artistes and revellers. Some artistes have also refused to work with us because of the environment,” said Dube.

A former bouncer for the late Tongai Moyo, Dube said the violence was not as a result of lack of security at the shows.

“It’s not about security. The guys will be armed with machetes, axes, knives and every type of weapon. The most sickening thing is that they attack even innocent people,” said Dube

This worrying trend has left residents of the mining town hungry for entertainment.

The use of machetes in the town was popularised by rival mining gangs.

Kwekwe artistes who have also been victims of these machete wielding gangs, have resorted to holding shows in other towns like Gweru and Harare.

Artistes who talked to this reporter expressed sadness over the development which is threatening to destroy the showbiz industry in the town.

Afro Jazz artiste Silas Muchemwa said he had since shifted base to the capital after being forced to cancel a number of shows he had lined up in the mining town.

“I feel at home in Kwekwe since my musical career blossomed while I was at Kwekwe Poly but it’s difficult for me to hold a show in the town. Holding a show is not only dangerous for me but my fans as well,” he said.

Peter Moyo, however, says he has not witnessed violence at his shows in the town but he too is based in Harare.

“I should say my relocation to Harare has nothing to do with machetes wars and I condemn any form of violence,” said the Young Igwe.

Members of a youthful band, On One cheated death by a whisker in 2007 when machete wielding assailants invaded their gig.

“It was on January 1, 2007 in the morning at Front Page Club in Torwood. We were on the stage and all of a sudden, there was commotion on the dance floor with machetes flying all over.

“We hid behind the counter and that’s how we survived the attack,” narrated Adam Josiah, the band spokesperson and keyboardist.

Nineteen people were hospitalised as a result of the random attack by the gang.

Now the band, although resident in Kwekwe, are now holding shows outside the town.

“We’ve now found a base in Gweru where there is no violence at shows. In Kwekwe, we can only play at private functions such as weddings and birthday parties,” one of the band members, Banda said.

A promoter who refused to be named said he was forced to cancel high profile shows which were supposed to be held in the town.

“I had plans to bring Tuku to Auto Works. I also intended to bring in Jah Prayzah but due to the violence, I decided to cancel the shows,” said the promoter.

Another promoter, Abel Chakazama, popularly known as Yellow Malewa said to ensure security for revellers, promoters should select venues where adequate security can be provided. “I’ve been holding many shows and I have never witnessed violence at my shows. Recently I hosted Alick Macheso and it went well. Obviously if you go to Mbizo, Torwood, Rutendo or Amaveni, you are likely to witness violence,” said Malewa.

Golden Mile entertainment and events manager DJ Brian shared the same sentiments.

“It’s important to hold shows at venues where you can provide adequate security. It is unfortunate that there is this culture of violence in this town which is threatening the arts industry.

“Most artistes are starving because they cannot hold shows fearing violence,” said DJ Brian.