Rising Maskandi musician Umsheli Wentombo shares journey and ambitions in the music industry

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

MASKANDI musician Umsheli Wentombo, whose real name is Mfundo Nyathi, recently spoke about his journey in the music industry.

He revealed that he started his career in 2020 when he entered the studio to work on his debut song with producer TEEKAY G.

The song, titled “Ematopeni,” gained popularity and caught the attention of music lovers.

“I discovered my love for music in 2020. I started going to the studio to work with Teekay G on a song called “Ematopeni”. I did wonders on that song and it’s the one that made me known by people. It was in June 2020. People loved the song and we decided to make a music video for it. In the same year, I also released my song titled “Ngaphansi Komhlabathi” which people also loved and I am thinking of making a music video for the song,” he said

Umsheli Wentombo expressed his passion for various music genres, including Maskandi, Insindiso yamanazaretha, rumba, and culture spears. However, he emphasized his deep love for maskandi music and mentioned the late Mgqumeni wakwa Khumalo from KwaZulu Natal as one of his biggest inspirations.

The musician expressed his desire to contribute to the music industry and make a name for himself.

“Moving forward with music, my wish is to grow and see people attending concerts to uplift us as maskandi artists. We see festivals being organised and people paying large amounts of money to attend, but when I look at those who perform, there are very few who come from our homes. My wish is that we are supported in the same way that people claim that they love us. I promise all my fans that there is something big that’s coming this 2024,” he said.

Recently, Umsheli Wentombo, got an Award for outstanding maskandi artist at the annual Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards (PRACA).

