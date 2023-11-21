Rising musician, Leeder sets his sights on international recognition

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Leeder, an up-and-coming hip-hop artiste, studying at the National University of Science and Technology is determined to make a name for himself in the music industry.

Born Jacob Chihwidze, Leeder’s journey into the music industry began in 2020 during his high school years. Inspired by South African rapper Nasty C, he quickly developed a passion for creating music.

“Music is not an inborn thing, it’s something I was inspired to pursue by Nasty C. When I first heard Nasty C’s music, I knew I had to follow in his footsteps. His talent and drive are an inspiration to all up-and-coming artistes and I hope to one day, achieve the same level of success as he has,” he said.

So far, Leeder has released seven songs, Mama, Pretty Girl, Drop It, Why Me, Fake, Sometimes and Destiny. With each release, he aims to gain international recognition and establish himself as a prominent artist in the industry.

“With music, I want to get internationally known, and I want to get recognised. I want Leeder to be a big brand,” he said.

The musician has had the opportunity to share the stage with established musicians including Enzo Ishall, Voltz JT, and Saint Floew. These experiences have allowed him to gain valuable exposure and learn from those who have already made a mark in the industry.

_@TashaMutsiba