Rising poet to launch debut album

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Correspondent

ONE of Bulawayo’s rising poets, Thaluso Da Poet, is set to launch his debut poetry album, which he recorded under the supervision of renowned bard, Desire Moyoxide.

Like many artistes, Thaluso took his first steps into the industry at church where he received mentorship from seniors and the elders who saw his talent.

He is among the most sought-after poets at corporate events and weddings, especially for those who prefer Ndebele poets.

He debuted in the arts industry in 2019 when he participated in the Lafarge Poetry Slam and got knocked out of the competition during the first round for reciting in vernacular.

“The slam was strictly focusing on English poets and I just went there and started reciting in Ndebele because it was what I was best at. And when I got knocked out, I immediately set out to leave. I was angry, emotional and I did not want to be there anymore or try poetry.

“I have always felt encouraged every time I recited poems at church during services and people really saw me and what

I could do, but the judges panel almost killed the tinniest spark that I had for poetry,” said Thaluso.

He said his career took a turn when one of the local radio station presenters, Cde Phil (Philip Moyo) encouraged him not to give up and invited him to the studio for a live interview that changed his thinking.

“While I was leaving the competition, I met Cde Phil. He had heard my poem and he told me he believed there was something in my poetry and he extended an invitation to the studio.

“For the first time, I was live on Khulumani FM and the feedback from the listeners rekindled my light. From then, I started recording poems and sharing them on various WhatsApp group and became part of the station’s Poetry Wednesdays and I also participated in Skyz Metro FM’s Dramatics Sundays. All this built me and gave me the confidence to continue,” said Thaluso.

His poem Umthandazo We Covid-19 was his first professionally recorded poem and it played on Khulumani FM during the dire days of Covid-19 when the world was under lockdown and people were hanging on their last hope as they lost their loved ones daily.

His poetry album titled Umusa Ka Thixo, set to be launched on 21st of this month targets adults, hence the launch on a holiday and it consists of 10 poems namely, Umusa kaThixo, Sondela S’thandwa 9 (written by Desire Moyoxide), Idlozi, Mntanami Ngiyakuzala, Bulawayo, Africa Intombi Nto (written by King Yellow, Thaluso’s bother), I Become a 7th Priority, Father Zimbabwe, Umhlaba Lento Zayo which features Mjabulisi and a Tribute to Chief Vezi Maduna.

The album project began in 2020 and after going through doubts and almost giving up on it, Thaluso said he is ready to present the final product to the public.

Apart from poetry, Thaluso is a Level 3 electrical and electronics technician working as a graphic designer for a local company.