Rising star, Vha Fisher sets sights beyond Beitbridge in musical ascent

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

It’s a universal desire to aspire to greatness in one’s pursuits, and for the aspiring musician Vha Fisher from Beitbridge, this dream is taking shape in the world of music.

Born Vincent Hove in rural Beitbridge, Vha Fisher is a determined newcomer who made his mark on the music scene in 2018 with the release of the single “Haya”, featuring Bhadilah.

The Ama 2k generation benefactor fell in love with the creative sector at a young age and harbours ambitions to expand his brand beyond the borders of the border town.

“I used to listen to dancehall, reggae, and rap songs while growing up. I loved music with all my heart, and there came a time when I used to play rap songs, singing along, matching the voice of the artiste exactly. Eventually, I thought of creating my own music. On the 14th of August 2018, I decided to record my first song, Haya,” shared Vha Fisher.

His journey has been filled with challenges, particularly during his time in rural areas, where the absence of nearby studios posed financial hurdles for transport, food, production, and features.

“The journey was tough while staying in rural areas, but things improved when I moved to Musina. I could record easily and market my work more strategically. I worked hard in 2022 and 2023, producing hits such as ‘Baji’ which won Best Song of the Year at the 2023 Sundrive Awards. I also secured the second position at Musina FM’s Best Artist of the Year 2023,” he explained.

Vha Fisher released his first album, “Murena” in 2022, followed by the “Nga Ngomo Mafunoni EP” in 2023, along with several singles.

“On December 23, 2023, I released the single ‘Dzikho Khipha’, featuring Batondy, M Flows, and Da Godfadda. It’s one of my latest and biggest hits, a vibey song celebrating our party culture that lingers until the next day,” said Vha Fisher.

– @mthabisi_mthire