Rising Welsh-Zimbabwean striker Tanatswa Nyakuhwa signs professional contract with Cardiff City

Innocent Kurira – Sports Writer

BORN in Wales to Zimbabwean parents, young striker Tanatswa Nyakuhwa has signed his first professional contract at Cardiff City.

Nyakuhwa was among twelve academy players that were unveiled by the club on Friday.

These include Cody Twose, Joe Thomas, Luey Giles, Troy Perrett, Trey George, Ronan Kpakio, Cole Fleming, Luke Armstrong, Dakarai Mafico, Josh Beecher and Will Spiers.

Nyakuhwa impressed in the 2023/24 campaign, as he gained experience at both Under-18 and Under-21 level and consistently produced standout displays.

“I’m delighted to sign at the Club that I’ve been at for 11 years,” Tanatswa said.

“It’s a proud moment for me and my family. They’ve done a lot for me to get to this point. I want to cement my place in the U21s team and try to impress.’

Cardiff Under-23 manager Darren Purse expressed excitement with the signings.

“It’s a proud day for everyone involved. We make a huge effort on the day that the players sign their contracts to make it a big experience for them. Some of them have been at the club since a young age; the hours that they and their families have had to put in, it’s an immensely important day for the player and their families, but also the club as a whole.

“The number of scholars we’re taking on this year is testament to the work that has been done throughout the whole Academy. It gives us a great base to progress those boys into the first team.”

Nyakuhwa was born in Wales to Zimbabwean parents and has represented the European country at junior level but can still switch his allegiance to Zimbabwe.